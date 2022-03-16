Taylor Elementary School unveils book vending machine

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Taylor Elementary School in Palisade had a ribbon-cutting for their new book vending machine on Tuesday.

The vending machine will be part of their school’s reading program, called “Taylor Loves to Read.”

“Taylor Loves to Read” reading program requires the students to read at home and then have their parents sign off on a reading log. Then students can earn a free book from the vending machine based on how many minutes they read.

“For … ‘Taylor Loves to Read,’ it looks like this. You have to read for 20 minutes each day,” said Alexis Jacob, a fourth-grader. “For kindergarteners and second grade, you have to get to 500 minutes for one book.”

Fifth graders can earn a free book by reading 1,000 minutes.

According to Mesa County Valley School District 51 Public Information Specialist Emily Shockley, this year alone, more than 200 books have been awarded through the program.

The school was able to buy the vending machine thanks to a $4,800 grant from the Palisade Rotary Club, and Palisade Altrusa, a nonprofit, stocked the vending machine with $4,000 worth of books.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.