Advertisement

‘Orbeez challenge’: Police warn public of dangerous social media trend

The Fernandina Beach Police Department is warning the public of a dangerous 'Orbeez challenge'...
The Fernandina Beach Police Department is warning the public of a dangerous 'Orbeez challenge' trend.(Fernandina Beach Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in Florida and Georgia are reporting a new dangerous social media trend that has already injured several people.

The Fernandina Beach Police Department, north of Jacksonville, Florida, reports this latest trend, called the “Orbeez challenge,” encourages teens to conduct drive-by shootings with a gel blaster or Orbeez gun.

On Tuesday, officers reported the department had dealt with two incidents involving such a trend in the downtown area.

Hello friends, There are many “trends” on social media platforms. Recently the #OrbeexGun trend appears to encourage...

Posted by Fernandina Beach Police Department on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Fernandina police say those involved were identified and released to their parents but also encouraged others to be aware of the trend and for parents to discuss the potential dangers with their teens.

On Monday, police in Georgia also responded to an incident where an 8-year-old and 10-year-old suffered injuries to their face and abdomen after being shot with an Orbeez or splatter ball gun.

Two teens are facing charges from that incident, according to the Peachtree City Police Department, along with a parent for permitting her son to operate a golf cart while underage.

SPECIAL PRESS RELEASE: On March 14, 2022, at approximately 1526 hours, the Peachtree City Police Department along...

Posted by Peachtree City Police Department and Peachtree City Fire Rescue on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Additionally, the Peachtree City Police Department reminded parents to have conversations with their children about the serious implications of this dangerous trend.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on Monday.
UPDATE: Man killed in shooting identified
Eastbound on-ramp for I-70 at Horizon Drive back open after police investigation
Horizon Drive on-ramp back open after police activity
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS disabler device off his car.
Dealer’s GPS disabler leaves driver stranded two years after paying off car
Grand Junction City Council
Grand Junction City Council discusses cannabis regulations

Latest News

Fruita chapel for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Teenager found guilty in fire that destroyed church
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee...
Fed begins inflation fight with key rate hike, more to come
Minor damage to roadway
Large boulders fall onto I-70 in DeBeque Canyon
Taylor Elementary School in Palisade had a ribbon cutting for their new book vending machine.
Taylor Elementary School unveils book vending machine
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say