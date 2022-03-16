Large boulders fall onto I-70 in DeBeque Canyon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting several rock slides in the evening hours that caused some minor damage to the roadway.

Three separate rocks slides happened at mile marker 54, 55 and 58.1. Communication Director, Elise Thatcher says around 12:30 a.m. on March 16, crews responded to a rockfall at mile marker 54 and 58.1. CDOT reports there was a large boulder around 3.5 feet x 3.5 feet, along with some basketball and softball sized rocks that came down onto the interstate.

Thatcher also confirmed that two much larger boulders fell down at mile marker 55. Around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March, 15, two large boulders roughly 13ft x 10ft x 3ft and one rock around 4ft x 4ft x 4ft and several smaller rocks fell onto the road way causing minor damage. CDOT also says one car was damaged by some of the rocks and one driver was taken to the hospital with injuries resulting from an airbag deployment.

