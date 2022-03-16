GJHS Academic racks up 23rd Knowledge Bowl win

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction High School Academic Team places first in Class 4A at the State Knowledge Bowl Championship on March 14 and 15.

According to the press release, this win will count as their 23rd overall state classification title, and the high school has won a state title almost every year they compete.

The students in the team are Brady Ancell, Cailan McKim, Alexander Chang, Jake Peltier, Sam Gudat, Ashley Gudat, Asher Goldberg, Able Martinez, Mikayla Mai Dao, Athena Quesenberry, Megan TerLouw, Isenia Fregaso, Jamison Whiteford, Max Wilson, and Ethan Crawford.

Coach Coady Shawcroft leads GJHS Academic Team.

This year the team competed virtually in the Grand Junction Police Department conference room.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.