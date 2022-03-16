Fruita Monument High School culinary team takes first place at state

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Students from a Fruita Monument High School culinary team took first place at the state competition, marking the first time the school has taken first place in state.

Students from the Pro Start culinary program have been working on their meal for months to get it just right for the competition. The students try out for the team and with the help of a mentor chef, they plan a three course meal to take to state.

Family Consumer Sciences teacher, Cheryl Tennant has been leading the students in the program for the last 11 years. She says the program puts students on a good path to a professional career in the culinary arts.

“These students are concurrently enrolled with metro state university,” said Tennant. “They receive six university credits through them and so they can continue their education on through Metro State and these credits will also transfer to many universities across the country.”

At the state competition, they competed against 16 other schools from across the country. Both Tennant and her students said they were in udder shock when the results were announced.

“It was pretty crazy, like none of us really thought that that was going to happen,” said Kyley King, a Pro Start student. “It was a very, i don’t know just like surreal moment I guess. They called third and second and we were all like, there’s no way and they called Fruita Monument High School and it was just so weird, it was hard to comprehend that that was what had happened.”

“When it happened we were shocked, said Tennant. “I mean, we were all jumping up and down and cheering because I never thought in a million years that i would be taking a team to nationals.”

The students had to make a three course meal in a 60 minute timeframe. They were judged on things such as presentation, flavor, safety and sanitation among others. Not only did they win first place, but Tennant says it’s the first time Fruita Monument High School has even placed in a state competition, let alone placed first.

“It is timed, 60 minutes, then they have to present it to the judges. And that’s what happened at state and they got very high reviews and so now we’re going on to nationals in Washington D.C.

Kyley King says the win at state also sheds light on lesser-known School activities, that she wishes more people would support.

“I feel like everyone is always so focused on sports and academics and this is something that not many people in the valley do and there’s not a lot of kids that enjoy cooking like we do,” said King. “So I just feel like supporting us and congratulating the other people too because they’re a big part of it too.”

This is also Tennant’s last year too. She said she’s retiring at the end of the school year, but she hopes the school will be able to find someone who’s able to keep the program going.

The culinary team heads for the National Competition in Washington D.C. May 6-8.

