Advertisement

New iOS will allow you to use Face ID while wearing a mask

The Apple iOS 15.4 update allows users to unlock their phone with Face ID even while wearing a...
The Apple iOS 15.4 update allows users to unlock their phone with Face ID even while wearing a face mask.(CNN/Apple via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:27 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With the latest iOS update, you’ll no longer have to remove your face mask to use Face ID.

The Apple iOS 15.4 update allows users to unlock their phone with Face ID even while wearing a face mask. After you install the update, you’ll just have to go through the process of scanning your face with your mask on.

The new iOS, which rolled out Monday, also features new emojis and an additional voice option for Siri.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in shooting at apartment building
One dead after shooting at apartment building
25 Rd. rollover accident
Pickup truck rollover accident Sunday morning on 25 Rd.
Possible arsonist
Possible arsonist in Grand Junction
Accident on 7th and North Ave.
Accident Sunday morning on North Ave. and 7th St.
RV fire
RV fire Saturday evening at A&W mobile home park

Latest News

Police say a man stabbed two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York after he was...
Man wanted in stabbing at New York’s MoMA arrested in Philly
A brutal attack was caught on camera at a Seattle transit station from earlier in March.
GRAPHIC: Brutal attack at Seattle transit station caught on camera, suspect arrested
New U.S. sanctions Tuesday target more individuals in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s power...
New US sanctions target more in Putin’s power structure
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Russia steps up bombardment of Kyiv; civilians flee Mariupol
Starbucks is looking to ditch disposable cups.
Starbucks plans to phase out its disposable cups