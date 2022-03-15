Mesa County Commissioners release state of the county address

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Mesa County Commissioners have released the State of the County Address through a video on Youtube.

Each of the county commissioners among others, took time to address various topics that were presented as challenges and obstacles the community is working to overcome and what direction they are hoping the county will go moving forward.

Commissioner Janet Rowland took time to address mental health within Mesa County and says there has been a strong focus on making mental health resources more readily available to those who are seeking it.

“Mental health is one of those areas that is not partisan everyone has different struggles at different times,” said Commissioner, Janet Rowland. “And I heard a lot about this from the community over the last couple of years. Primarily people needing mental health services that they just weren’t able access for a number of reasons.”

Rowland says the county is developing a mental health hub-type access that’s supposed to have easy access to mental health resources, whether that’s by phone, a website etc. Rowland says the hub will give people more resources than just a list of mental health providers. Part of the end goal with the hub would be to have a physical office that people can come to as well.,

Commissioner Cody Davis took time to focus on the county’s efforts to expand broadband internet access to every municipality within Mesa County.

“20 years ago, broadband wouldn’t have been considered infrastructure but rather a luxury,” said Commissioner Cody Davis. “But today, broadband is absolutely considered a piece of infrastructure. I mean people work, they play they educate they trade, there’s tons of things people do nowadays online.”

Both Rowland and Davis said the county is working to invest more into the outlying communities in Mesa County to help build up those communities and their infrastructure with the hope of letting them know that they are not forgotten.

To view the State of the County address in full visit: https://youtu.be/f4f0eaL4C0Y

