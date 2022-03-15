Horizon Drive on-ramp back open after police activity

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The eastbound ramp for I-70 at Horizon Drive in Grand Junction is back open.

Police closed it for some time Tuesday afternoon after they were called to the area to investigate a person found dead in a car on the side of the highway.

Investigators say it was an isolated incident, and believe it was likely a suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

