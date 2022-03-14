RV fire Saturday evening at A&W mobile home park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Around 10 p.m. Saturday evening the Grand Junction Fire Department received a report of an RV on fire in the A&W mobile home park in Grand Junction.

When the Grand Junction Fire Department arrived on scene the motor home was fully engulfed in flames, along with a power pole and electrical lines. The fire department successfully put out the fire and there were no injuries. The Grand Junction Police Department is handling the investigation into how the fire started.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.