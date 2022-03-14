Advertisement

RV fire Saturday evening at A&W mobile home park

When the Grand Junction Fire Department arrived on scene the motor home was fully engulfed in flames, along with a power pole and electrical lines.
RV fire
RV fire(Dave Jones)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:09 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Around 10 p.m. Saturday evening the Grand Junction Fire Department received a report of an RV on fire in the A&W mobile home park in Grand Junction.

When the Grand Junction Fire Department arrived on scene the motor home was fully engulfed in flames, along with a power pole and electrical lines. The fire department successfully put out the fire and there were no injuries. The Grand Junction Police Department is handling the investigation into how the fire started.

