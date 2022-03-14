Advertisement

Pickup truck rollover accident Sunday morning on 25 Rd.

The male driver was carrying three children and a dog.
25 Rd. rollover accident
25 Rd. rollover accident(Dave Jones)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Around 11 a.m. Sunday morning Colorado State Patrol responded to a pickup truck that was in a rollover accident on 25 Rd. in north Grand Junction. This occurred in the desert area where the pavement ends and turns into a dirt road.

The pickup truck was traveling southbound when it rolled. The male driver was carrying three children and a dog. The children were treated on scene by the Lower Valley Fire Department and a relative picked them up. The driver was transported to the hospital and is currently in custody, as he was believed to be impaired while driving. Officials say he will be brought to the Mesa County Jail after he is released from the hospital. The dog was brought to Mesa County Animal Control to be housed until the man is released from jail.

