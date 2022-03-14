Bloom family fund helps students in extracurricular activities

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Theresa Bloom, a Grand Junction resident, founded “Bloom Where You Are Planted Fund” to help the youth in the Grand Valley and honor the legacy of her late husband, Karl.

“He wanted others to understand that it’s important to give back,” said Theresa. “That we live on not through what we say, but we live on through what we do and how we act in the community.”

Theresa lost her husband, Karol Bloom, of 37 years, back in 2020 to a brain tumor.

The “Bloom Where You Are Planted Fund” provides students with grants to participate in extracurricular activities.

“He had always been involved in working with youth through scouting, through sports, as a band parent, through church activities, and hanging out with his buddy Zayn , who is his grandson,” explained Bloom.

The foundation aims to support children’s physical and mental health.

“Things that help, students feel better about themselves to learn to control their bodies, to earn to socialize with others,” said Theresa. “It’s just a great opportunity for kids that way.”

In addition to the fund, Theresa went back to school.

“One of the things Karol and I had always talked about was that we were going to go back to school to further our education,” explained Theresa.

Theresa decided to get her Master’s degree shortly after his passing. Along her educational journey, she wrote a handbook that discusses her loss and provides a space for the reader to fill out information their family will need to know after they pass.

Overall, Theresa says they are happy they are able to honor Karl in a concrete way that gives back to others.

“He would be so proud, and I know he’s so proud of his children and his grandchildren and the way they’ve taken it on and made a difference in the community and in the lives of so many children as they move forward,” added Theresa. “Children are our future, and he was so excited when we came up with the idea, and he chose that as a way to leave a legacy.”

The Bloom Fund has partnered with the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Foundation and has awarded over $10,000 to 150 students in the past year and a half.

If you would like to contribute to the fund, you can visit, www.trailblz.info.

