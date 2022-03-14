Accident Sunday morning on North Ave. and 7th St.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to an accident in the intersection of North Ave. and 7th St. around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

One vehicle with two people in it was traveling northbound and ran a red light. They hit a vehicle traveling westbound in the intersection. The two people were brought to the hospital with minor injuries and their car was totaled. The other driver in the car that was struck was not injured.

