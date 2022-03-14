Advertisement

Accident Sunday morning on North Ave. and 7th St.

One vehicle was traveling northbound and ran a red light, hitting a vehicle traveling westbound in the intersection.
Accident on 7th and North Ave.
Accident on 7th and North Ave.(Dave Jones)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:16 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to an accident in the intersection of North Ave. and 7th St. around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

One vehicle with two people in it was traveling northbound and ran a red light. They hit a vehicle traveling westbound in the intersection. The two people were brought to the hospital with minor injuries and their car was totaled. The other driver in the car that was struck was not injured.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Box truck accident
Rollover accident on I-70 by Horizon Drive exit
Verle James Mangum
Man convicted of 26-year-old murder to receive retrial
Indictment against Peters and deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley
Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters releases statement on grand jury indictment
Indictment against Peters and deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters speaks out about grand jury indictment
Possible arsonist
Possible arsonist in Grand Junction

Latest News

RV fire
RV fire Saturday evening at A&W mobile home park
Possible arsonist
Possible arsonist in Grand Junction
Denver Mattress facility fire
Fire at Denver Mattress facility Sunday morning
Grand Rivers Humane Hosts Adoption Event
Grand Rivers Humane Hosts Adoption Event