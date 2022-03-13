Grand Rivers Humane Society holds adoption event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Rivers Humane Society, a nonprofit, hosted an adoption event Saturday.

The nonprofit had 12 dogs for adoption.

President of Grand Rivers Humane Society Nan McNees said the reason they are housing so many dogs might have to do with a combination of the economy and some other issues.

She says they would prefer to have fewer dogs, but they will do whatever it takes to find homeless cats and dogs a loving home.

“Well, when you rescue a shelter pet like all of these and all of the ones inside,” said McNees. “You actually save two lives. You save the life of the dog or cat that you’re adopting. that frees up kennel space for a second animal to come in.”

If you want to adopt a pet, the dog adoption fee is $140. For cats, it is $100. And for kittens, it’s $120.

For more information, visit https://grandrivershumane.org

