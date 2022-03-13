Fire at Denver Mattress facility Sunday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Around 9 a.m. Sunday morning there was a fire reported at the Denver Mattress facility on 9th and Belford in Grand Junction.

Officials with the Grand Junction Fire Department say the fire started in a dumpster by the side of the building and spread quickly into the building. The facility suffered extensive damages. The Grand Junction Police Department is handling the investigation.

