Advertisement

Fire at Denver Mattress facility Sunday morning

Officials with the Grand Junction Fire Department say the fire started in a dumpster by the side of the building and spread quickly into the building.
Denver Mattress facility fire
Denver Mattress facility fire(Dave Jones)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:09 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Around 9 a.m. Sunday morning there was a fire reported at the Denver Mattress facility on 9th and Belford in Grand Junction.

Officials with the Grand Junction Fire Department say the fire started in a dumpster by the side of the building and spread quickly into the building. The facility suffered extensive damages. The Grand Junction Police Department is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Box truck accident
Rollover accident on I-70 by Horizon Drive exit
Verle James Mangum
Man convicted of 26-year-old murder to receive retrial
Indictment against Peters and deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley
Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters releases statement on grand jury indictment
Indictment against Peters and deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters speaks out about grand jury indictment
Structure fire on Horse Canyon Rd.
Structure fire on Horse Canyon Rd.

Latest News

Possible arsonist
Possible arsonist in Grand Junction
Grand Rivers Humane Hosts Adoption Event
Grand Rivers Humane Hosts Adoption Event
Town of Palisade Trustee Candidate Forum
Town of Palisade Trustee Candidate Forum
Grand Rivers Humane Society
Grand Rivers Humane Society holds adoption event