Advertisement

Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters releases statement on grand jury indictment

Indictment against Peters and deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley
Indictment against Peters and deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley(KKCO)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters released a statement regarding the grand jury indictment.

Read our previous articles about Peters’ and Knisley’s indictments:

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fentanyl Pills
Local man sentenced for distributing fentanyl resulting in death
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office is located in Grand Junction, Colo.
What led up to Clerk Tina Peters, Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley indictments
Tina Peters has turned herself into the Mesa County Detention Facility
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley turn themselves in
Montrose High School logo
MCSD’s response to schools remaining on the state’s offensive mascot registry
Charges related to accusations of election system breach
Update: Tina Peters and Belinda Knisley released on bond

Latest News

Verle James Mangum
Man convicted of 26-year-old murder to receive retrial
Indictment against Peters and deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters speaks out about grand jury indictment
Verle James Mangum Murder Case Set for Retrial
Verle James Mangum Murder Case Set for Retrial
Tina Peters Speaks Out About Indictment
Tina Peters Speaks Out About Indictment