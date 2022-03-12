Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters releases statement on grand jury indictment

I’m Tina Peters and I’m a candidate for secretary of state in Colorado. And apparently, I’m now also a political dissident right here in Mesa County. I stand here in front of this building that’s intended to hold murderers and violent criminals. But for the past 24 hours District Attorney Dan Rubenstein converted this facility into a political prison. I am innocent and a jury of my Mesa County peers will agree I was protecting them. But future proceedings probably won’t be scheduled until sometime after the elections.

Rubenstein knew that the information he presented to his Mesa County Grand Jury concerning my attempts to protect the people of Colorado, cannot reasonably be considered wrongdoing. He knew that his chances to influence the voters regarding the race for secretary of state were very limited based on the low threshold of proof needed by his grand jury to proceed with more legal theatre.

So, the district attorney orchestrated today’s political drama by making the unethical demand that I present half a million dollars in cash, out of my pocket, or I would be incarcerated for a day. For him to make such an extreme demand over matters related to election disputes, it’s clear he wanted his moment to punish a political voice he disagrees with.

In 2017 I lost my son Remington in service to our country. He was and will always be, a navy seal. He died defending our freedom, defending my freedom, defending the constitution, defending the right to be considered innocent against trumped-up politically-motivated accusations.

The voters of Colorado need to know that I stand here continuing to serve Mesa County and I will continue on with my principled campaign to remove Democrat Jena Griswold from the secretary of state’s office. Colorado deserves better. It’s unacceptable for Democrats in power and republicans who are willing to do their political bidding, to mock, threaten and indict clerks and staffers for doing their sworn duty to call out suspicious elections tampering.

Here’s something you likely won’t report on today and that is the criminal investigation into a Mark Zuckerberg political organization in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, for elections tampering. It won’t be reported that my primary opponent Pam Anderson is a board member and the treasurer. Why no coverage? Educated voters know why. Today was about influencing a primary election. It was about picking a weaker opponent to face Democrat Jena Griswold.