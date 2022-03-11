Tina Peters and Belinda Knisley appear in court

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Thursday afternoon, Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley appeared in court virtually from the Mesa County Jail. After the Mesa County grand jury indicted both on charges to the allegations of an election system breach.

The list of charges includes attempting to influence a public servant and conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, among others.

On Wednesday afternoon, both women turned themselves into the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, and bail was initially set at $500,000. But at the proceedings, the judges set Knisley’s bond at $10,000 and Peters’ bond at $25,000.

Neither of the women is allowed to contact anyone at the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Peters also must surrender her passport within 48 hours, as the judge is concerned about her recent travel.

Peters’ defense lawyer told the judge they found out Peters’ father had died last night and asked if she could attend the funeral during the proceedings.

No decision has been made, but the judge said he would be accommodating as possible.

Both Peters and Knisley are expected to appear back in court on May 25.

