Montrose Regional Health experiences data breach

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After discovering unusual activity in an employee’s email account, Montrose Regional Health prompted an investigation.

According to MRH notice, the investigation determined unauthorized access to certain employee email accounts between Aug. 21 and Oct. 26, 2021. The initial investigation failed to verify which information the email accounts contained.

Later, on Feb. 25, 2022, the hospital was able to confirm the information that was shared, which includes “patient names, internal patient account numbers, service dates, procedure codes, provider names, health insurance provider information, and treatment costs.”

The hospital has notified patients that may have been affected.

Other steps MRH has taken after learning about the breach are resetting passwords, reporting the incident to law enforcement, and reviewing their policies and procedures.

MRH communicates there is no evidence of misuse of information, but it is crucial for those impacted to review their account statements and explanation of benefits forms.

At the moment, it is unknown who is responsible for the data incident.

The hospital states they “have no reason to believe Montrose was specifically targeted.”

If you would like to learn more about the incident or have any questions, please call 877-621-2343 or visit montrosehealth.com.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.