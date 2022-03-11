MCSD’s response to schools remaining on the state’s offensive mascot registry

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose County School District has issued a press release, expressing their disappointment, regarding the Commission’s decision to change the Johnson Elementary School “Thunderbird” mascot. As well as their refusal to accept the Montrose High School “Red Hawk” as an acceptable replacement to the Montrose High School “Indian.”

According to MCSD, the Commissioners provided no reasoning behind their decision and the district is concerned that they remain on the state’s list of offensive mascots.

“Our community has worked hard to meet the requirements this burden has placed on our schools by Governor Polis and the Commission. Thus far, the Commission has been silent toward our repeated requests for clarification and communication on this issue, despite our good faith effort to meet the requirements of this legislative change,” explains the release.

The district goes on to say they aren’t sure why the Commissioners would find the “Red Hawk” mascot “an inappropriate or offensive alternative” from the “Indians.” And are sure the “Red Hawks” mascot meets the language of SB 21-116.

“As we presented to the Commission in January, the Thunderbird is a cross-cultural mythical creature not specific to or a depiction of Native Americans or Indigenous People. Any instance of the Johnson Thunderbird that could be confused with Indigenous iconography or imagery was changed to a more “animated” or ‘cartoon,’ version,” states the release.

MCSD further explains that the district intends to petition Gov Polis. for an explanation behind the decision.

“Our community (and most specifically our students) chose the Red Hawk as our preferred Montrose High School mascot, and we have no intention of changing this choice. In addition, we need a further explanation as to why changing the Johnson Elementary School Thunderbird is justified. To meet the deadline and requirements placed on us by the state, we need a timely explanation for our community members, schools, and taxpayers,” explains the release.

Read the full release here, Montrose County School District Response.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.