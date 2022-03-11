Advertisement

MCSD’s response to schools remaining on the state’s offensive mascot registry

Montrose High School logo
Montrose High School logo(Natasha Lynn)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:18 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose County School District has issued a press release, expressing their disappointment, regarding the Commission’s decision to change the Johnson Elementary School “Thunderbird” mascot. As well as their refusal to accept the Montrose High School “Red Hawk” as an acceptable replacement to the Montrose High School “Indian.”

According to MCSD, the Commissioners provided no reasoning behind their decision and the district is concerned that they remain on the state’s list of offensive mascots.

“Our community has worked hard to meet the requirements this burden has placed on our schools by Governor Polis and the Commission. Thus far, the Commission has been silent toward our repeated requests for clarification and communication on this issue, despite our good faith effort to meet the requirements of this legislative change,” explains the release.

The district goes on to say they aren’t sure why the Commissioners would find the “Red Hawk” mascot “an inappropriate or offensive alternative” from the “Indians.” And are sure the “Red Hawks” mascot meets the language of SB 21-116.

“As we presented to the Commission in January, the Thunderbird is a cross-cultural mythical creature not specific to or a depiction of Native Americans or Indigenous People. Any instance of the Johnson Thunderbird that could be confused with Indigenous iconography or imagery was changed to a more “animated” or ‘cartoon,’ version,” states the release.

MCSD further explains that the district intends to petition Gov Polis. for an explanation behind the decision.

“Our community (and most specifically our students) chose the Red Hawk as our preferred Montrose High School mascot, and we have no intention of changing this choice. In addition, we need a further explanation as to why changing the Johnson Elementary School Thunderbird is justified. To meet the deadline and requirements placed on us by the state, we need a timely explanation for our community members, schools, and taxpayers,” explains the release.

Read the full release here, Montrose County School District Response.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Peters has turned herself into the Mesa County Detention Facility
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley turn themselves in
Dep. James Miller, Garfield County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s Deputy speaks out about social media posts
Fentanyl Pills
Local man sentenced for distributing fentanyl resulting in death
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a rally on Dec. 1, 2021, outside the...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office is located in Grand Junction, Colo.
What led up to Clerk Tina Peters, Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley indictments

Latest News

Charges related to accusations of election system breach
Grand jury indicts Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, and Deputy Clerk
Charges related to accusations of election system breach
Tina Peters and Belinda Knisley appear in court
A local veteran celebrates his 104th birthday.
World War II veteran celebrates 104th birthday
The Mesa County Board of Commissioners is headquartered at the Old Mesa Co. Courthouse in Grand...
Mesa County asks Department of the Interior for clarification on land conservation goals