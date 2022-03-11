Advertisement

Human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida; divers search park

FILE: An alligator is shown in this file photo.
FILE: An alligator is shown in this file photo.(Source: Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:44 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANTOWN, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s office divers searched a gator-infested canal in a Florida wilderness preserve after human remains were found in the mouth of a large alligator.

Divers for the Martin County Sheriff’s Office searched a large area of the Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area in Indiantown, Florida, on Thursday after the human remains were found inside the park.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that a sniper kept watch over the search in case any gators got too close to the divers.

The park remained closed to visitors during the search.

Indiantown is located 38 miles northwest of West Palm Beach.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fentanyl Pills
Local man sentenced for distributing fentanyl resulting in death
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office is located in Grand Junction, Colo.
What led up to Clerk Tina Peters, Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley indictments
Tina Peters has turned herself into the Mesa County Detention Facility
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley turn themselves in
Montrose High School logo
MCSD’s response to schools remaining on the state’s offensive mascot registry
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park

Latest News

A Russian attack happened in Dnipro, Ukraine, a long way from the nearest Russian ground troops.
RAW: Dnipro, Ukraine, bombing aftermath
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an...
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens
Parker said people asking for a hybrid or electric vehicle has gone up 30 or 40%.
Rising fuel costs have some drivers re-evaluating car choices
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Texas judge is hearing a...
Texas judge hears case on state’s transgender youth investigations
Parker said people asking for a hybrid or electric vehicle has gone up 30 or 40%.
Rising fuel costs have some drivers re-evaluating car choices