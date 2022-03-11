Athlete of the Week: Trevor Baskin

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our Athlete of the Week might just be the reason CMU has a shot at their first ever national championship in basketball. The Mavs started their season really slow, with three losses in four games...then Trevor Baskin entered the starting lineup.

CMU’s season completely turned around with number 22 leading the charge. He’s just a redshirt freshman, but Baskin leads the team in points since becoming a starter, averaging 14 points per game. He also led the RMAC in blocks.

Baskin plays with a passion and aggression that energizes everyone on the team. He can also fly, electrifying Brownson Arena all year with some thunderous dunks.

After scoring double digit points 20 times in his last 23 games, the Mavericks can go as far as Trevor Baskin takes them.

“We certainly believe in Trevor,” says head coach Mike DeGeorge. “We have ever since I first saw him play — you could just see how good he was going to be.”

Baskin credits his teammates for helping make him feel comfortable as one of the team’s youngest players. At 6 foot 8, the power forward plays most of his game in the post, and relies on the other Mavericks to find him in the right situation.

”I have an easy job sometimes,” Baskin told us. “My teammates do all the hard work, breaking down the defense, and I’m just sitting there waiting for them to pass it to me two feet away from the rim and dunk it.”

The Mavericks run at a national championship begins in Lubbock, Texas. CMU enters the South Central region as a #4 seed, matching up with #5 Texas A&M Kingsville in their home state.

The men’s team has one March Madness win in program history. They’ll go for number two on Saturday night.

“We’re going down there to win the regional, we’re not going down there just to have the experience,” DeGeorge says. “We are certainly capable of dominating at the highest level.”

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.