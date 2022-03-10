World War II veteran celebrates 104th birthday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - William John Floryancic, or Bill, a local veteran, celebrated his 104th birthday on Wednesday.

He was born in Salida, Colorado, in 1918.

In 1943 Floryancic was drafted into the army serving three years. He served two years in New Guinea in the Pacific theater.

In the Grand Valley, Floryancic was very involved. He was a board member of the Mesa Valley Education Association for six years, from 1963 to 1969; he served two years as a board president.

In addition, Floryancic’s most notable accomplishments were with the Palisade Lions Club and opening Bill’s Market on Main Street in Palisade.

In the early 2000s, Floryancic started keeping a record of Palisade to preserve its history by collecting maps.

“You know when you got all the old pictures of Palisade. Why did you do that?” Floryancic’s daughter asked.

“I don’t know,” said Floryancic.

“Because nobody was keeping track, right?” she asked.

“That’s right,” replied Floryancic.

Floryancic was also presented with a personal letter and challenge coin from the VA secretary in Washington D.C. It arrived just in time for his birthday.

Happy birthday, Bill!

