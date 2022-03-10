Rising gas prices impacting Uber and Lyft drivers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As gas prices continue to rise throughout the nation, many transportation businesses are getting hit hard. Such as rideshare companies.

Boyce Gusler drives for both Uber and Lyft. He says the increase in fuel prices directly impacts whether he chooses to drive at certain times.

“Even driving a hybrid vehicle the closer to $4 a gallon or higher definitely has an effect on my decision on whether or not to drive because it becomes less cost effective the higher the fuel price,” said Gusler.

He says the rideshare companies have not yet increased pay to accommodate the fuel increase.

“While the rate which I get paid through Lyft and Uber has not increased in order to keep up with the demand on fuel,” said Gusler.

Some drivers are even in the process of contacting the companies to request more compensation. Such as Uber driver Johny Carson.

“I’m asking them for some sort of fuel subsidy because I believe they’re going to lose a lot of drivers over it,” said Carson.

Carson recently started as a school bus driver as well. The busses are fueled by propane which is much cheaper than regular fuel in the valley.

Some other drivers have decided to completely stop rideshare due to the increase. Such as Mary Cross who is now a suspended Uber driver focusing completely on her other job.

“As a matter of fact I suspended Uber driving because of it,” said Cross. “We are subcontracted by Uber so they do not reimburse us for anything and I’m sure I’m not the only Uber driver or Taxi driver that’s been impacted.”

Cross goes on to say the increase is greatly impacting her on a personal level too, not just her rideshare income.

Even as a private individual I haven’t felt comfortable filling up my car because I don’t know what it’s going to come out to and I have to make sure I have money for food,” said Cross. “So I haven’t been able to fill up my car.”

Gusler says he recently made the decision to drive less and focus more on his other business.

“I’m actually starting to rely more on my other business which is, I help people acquire gold and silver as a physical asset,” said Gusler.

