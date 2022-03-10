Mesa County asks Department of the Interior for clarification on land conservation goals

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Federal authorities are looking to conserve 30 percent of the United States’ land and water sources by the year 2030. The plan is called the 30x30 initiative.

The Mesa County Board of Commissioners is asking what “conserve” means. The board would like further clarification if conservation would restrict visitor access or resource extraction availability in federally-managed lands, among other points.

The commissioners sent a letter to the Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to find out more about what the department has in mind. According to the Mesa Co. Commissioner Cody Davis (R), “The 30x30 initiative... lacks sufficient detail and direction.”

Davis further argued that, ”Here in Western Colorado we still like to use our lands. We utilize it for recreation, for visiting, for extraction, for natural resources. So there’s lots of different things we utilize our land for... and we think we can do all of those and still conserve.”

He shared his view that because nearly three quarters of Mesa Co. is federally owned, federal plans for land conservation are especially relevant to the county government.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.