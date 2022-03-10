Advertisement

Local man sentenced for distributing fentanyl resulting in death

Fentanyl Pills
Fentanyl Pills(MGN)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:44 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Grand Junction man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for the distribution of fentanyl that led to a death.

According to the Department of Justice press release, Christopher Huggett, age 30, started selling counterfeit pills, which appeared to be Oxycodone but contained fentanyl. The pills were acquired through Bruce Holder.

The press release goes on to state Huggett knew that the pills had caused several people to overdose and die. Still, he distributed the pills.

Huggett sold these pills to Zacharia Green, who sold them to the victim, identified as J.E., in the plea agreement.

On December 28, 2017, J.E. was the victim that used the counterfeit pills that contained fentanyl, distributed by Huggett and Holder, and lost consciousness and passed away.

Huggett and Holder headed to Mexico to obtain more of the pills. “Later, they returned to Grand Junction with several thousand fentanyl pills concealed in the dash of Holder’s vehicle,” states the release.

Department of Justice press release reveals, “Huggett was arrested and detained in this matter, he solicited the murder of a witness.” Huggett had arranged for Green’s death, who provided the pills to the victim. He had offered inmates $5,000.

“Huggett acknowledged that he had asked inmates to have Green murdered but claimed that he did not actually intend for that to occur. Huggett stated that he was presenting a front to keep up appearances in the jail and spoke only with inmates that he believed had no possibility of release,” states the release.

The United States District Court sentenced Huggett on March 9, 2022.

Holder was convicted of distributing fentanyl on April 19, 2021; he is scheduled for sentencing on May 4, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Peters has turned herself into the Mesa County Detention Facility
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley turn themselves in
Dep. James Miller, Garfield County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s Deputy speaks out about social media posts
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a rally on Dec. 1, 2021, outside the...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
Greg Merschel is calling for action regarding veteran exposure to burn pits and other hazardous...
Grand Junction veteran calling for action for veterans exposed to burn pits
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office is located in Grand Junction, Colo.
What led up to Clerk Tina Peters, Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley indictments

Latest News

A local veteran celebrates his 104th birthday.
World War II veteran celebrates 104th birthday
The Mesa County Board of Commissioners is headquartered at the Old Mesa Co. Courthouse in Grand...
Mesa County asks Department of the Interior for clarification on land conservation goals
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office is located in Grand Junction, Colo.
What led up to Clerk Tina Peters, Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley indictments
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office is located in Grand Junction, Colo.
What led up to Clerk Tina Peters, Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley indictments