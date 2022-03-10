Advertisement

Grand jury indicts Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, and Deputy Clerk

Charges related to accusations of election system breach
Charges related to accusations of election system breach(KKCO)
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:53 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County grand jury has indicted both the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Deputy Clerk and Recorder Belinda Knisley on charges stemming from allegations of an election system breach.

Peters is charged with three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation , two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, one count of identity theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failing to comply with the secretary of state.

Knisley has also been charged. She faces three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, one count of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, violation of duty and failing to comply with the secretary of state.

District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and Attorney General Phil Weiser released a statement saying:

“Yesterday, the Mesa County grand jury returned an indictment after the presentation of evidence in an ongoing investigation into the alleged election system breach in Mesa County. The grand jury, randomly selected from the same pool of citizens that elected Clerk Tina Peters and chosen months before any of these alleged offenses occurred, concluded there is probable cause that Clerk Peters and Deputy Clerk Knisley committed crimes.”

Rubinstein said he felt with Peters being an elected official, the best course of action would be for the grand jury to take the case.

“The jury hears evidence, reviews it,” said Rubinstein. “We suggest charges that may be appropriate and they go through what those charges are and compares those to the evidence and determine what charges they think should be file.”

Once news of the indictment broke, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold released a statement that says in part:

“Every eligible Coloradan – Republican, Democrat, and Unaffiliated alike – has the right to make their voice heard in safe, accessible, and secure elections. To do that, we need election administrators who are committed to following the law and election rules. Officials tasked with carrying out elections do so in public trust and must be held accountable when they abuse their power or position.”

KKCO also reached out to Tina Peters’ team, they responded in part:

“For months, Rubinstein along with Democrat Secretary of State Griswold, have levied a series of politically-motivated accusations against Peters. Today’s procedural announcement from that February grand jury includes several misdemeanor charges and felony accusations related to Peter’s role in securing voter data after the 2020 presidential election, which infuriated Democrat Secretary of State Jena Griswold.”

A warrant was issued to both women. Both Peters and Knisley did turn themselves into the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Bail has been set for both women at $500,000.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dep. James Miller, Garfield County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s Deputy speaks out about social media posts
Tina Peters has turned herself into the Mesa County Detention Facility
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley turn themselves in
GJPD asks for help investigating incident at Monument Ridge Town Homes
Police ask for help investigating incident at Monument Ridge Town Homes
Garfield County Sheriff's Office - Colorado
Garfield County Sheriff’s Office response to social media activity surrounding Parachute tragedy
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a rally on Dec. 1, 2021, outside the...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach

Latest News

The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office is located in Grand Junction, Colo.
What led up to Clerk Tina Peters, Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley indictments
Sinclair gas station in Grand Junction
Rising gas prices impacting Uber and Lyft drivers
Bow Wow Film Festival Flyer
Annual ‘Bow Wow Film Festival’ at the Avalon Theatre March 13
The Mesa County Board of Commissioners is headquartered at the Old Mesa Co. Courthouse in Grand...
Mesa County asks Department of the Interior for clarification on land conservation goals
Annual ‘Bow Wow Film Festival’ at the Avalon Theatre March 13
Annual ‘Bow Wow Film Festival’ at the Avalon Theatre March 13