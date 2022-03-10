Advertisement

GJ Blackout receives $200,000 grant

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:56 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Tuesday, GJ Blackout, a local youth basketball club, received a $200,000 Daniels Fund grant to support Blackout Sports Fieldhouse capital campaign funds.

The Blackout Sports Fieldhouse capital campaign provides opportunities for growth and leadership training for the youth of Mesa County.

“In order to donate, go to our website GJBlackout.com. There’s a button on there to donate,” said Dean Havlik, organizer, and founder of GJ Blackout. And it’s tax-deductible. We’re a non-profit. You will get a nice tax deduction for your donation to us, and it will be put to good use. It’s a great community project. We need this here. There’s no facility like what we’re about to build between Denver and Salt Lake. It’s in dire need just because of the lack of gym space here.

The construction of the Black Sports Fieldhouse will begin summer of 2022 and has a completion goal for the summer of 2023

