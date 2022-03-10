Advertisement

Annual ‘Bow Wow Film Festival’ at the Avalon Theatre March 13

The film is a compilation of short films that celebrates the human-canine bond and how dogs enhance our lives everyday.
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:50 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The annual “Bow Wow Film Festival” is coming up this Sunday, March 13, at the Avalon Theatre ,with showings at 1 and 4 p.m.

The 90-minute film is a compilation of short films that celebrate the human-canine bond. It celebrates all sorts of things that show what dogs mean in our lives and celebrate how they enhance our lives every day.

“It’s a celebration of the human-canine bond and what dogs bring to our lives,” said Roice-Hurst Humane Society CEO Anna Stout. “It’s a great way to escape everything that’s happening in the world for an hour and a half to come watch some beautiful video shorts about dogs. There are everything from documentary style shorts to cartoons to funny ones, really emotional ones. It’s a beautiful, heartwarming escape.”

Tickets for adults are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For kids 12 and under they are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. All proceeds will benefit the Roice-Hurst Humane Society.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Avalon box office or online here bowwowfilmfest.com.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dep. James Miller, Garfield County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s Deputy speaks out about social media posts
Tina Peters has turned herself into the Mesa County Detention Facility
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley turn themselves in
GJPD asks for help investigating incident at Monument Ridge Town Homes
Police ask for help investigating incident at Monument Ridge Town Homes
Garfield County Sheriff's Office - Colorado
Garfield County Sheriff’s Office response to social media activity surrounding Parachute tragedy
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a rally on Dec. 1, 2021, outside the...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach

Latest News

The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office is located in Grand Junction, Colo.
What led up to Clerk Tina Peters, Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley indictments
Sinclair gas station in Grand Junction
Rising gas prices impacting Uber and Lyft drivers
The Mesa County Board of Commissioners is headquartered at the Old Mesa Co. Courthouse in Grand...
Mesa County asks Department of the Interior for clarification on land conservation goals
Annual ‘Bow Wow Film Festival’ at the Avalon Theatre March 13
Annual ‘Bow Wow Film Festival’ at the Avalon Theatre March 13