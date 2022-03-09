Spotlighting Anna Stout on International Women’s Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - For international women’s day, we spotlight Grand Junction leader, councilmember, CEO and founder Anna Stout.

Stout holds the title of Grand Junction Mayor Pro Tem, CEO of Roice-Hurst Humane Society, founder of the Foundation for Cultural Exchange, and she is the only woman on the Grand Junction City Council. She also serves on multiple boards and commissions throughout the state for public service.

In all of her roles, she began by looking for opportunities and holes that weren’t currently being filled in the community and needs that were going unmet.

”It’s important to me that in any of my roles, I’m upholding my own personal values and being authentic,” said Stout. “But also making sure that somebody who might be looking at me and thinking, oh I could never do that, or women can’t do this. My hope is that people are able to look at me, meet with me, pick my brain and find out that the barriers are real but they’re surmountable.”

She goes on to say as a young female leader, an important core value to her is mentorship.

”Being able to guide other people through paths that you’ve already walked down,” said Stout. “I think is the best part of being a leader is getting to form new leaders and getting to help people down paths that maybe were more complex for you to get through. But because you’ve experienced it, you can make it easier for others.”

