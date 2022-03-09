Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Big Mama’

By (Erin Crooks)
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Meet our special guest this week, Big Mama! If you’re looking for a cuddle bug with some adorable ears, she may be the perfect companion for you. She loves to be around people and loves getting her play time in. She does need some leash training and would do best as the only pet inside the home.

To schedule an appointment to meet Big Mama, call 970-434-7337.

