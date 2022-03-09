Advertisement

Reports: Russell Wilson coming to the Broncos

By Lindsey Grewe and (Simon Lehrer)
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:42 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Russell Wilson is Broncos-bound, according to ESPN.

ESPN is reporting the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to a blockbuster deal involving Wilson.

In a tweet, Adam Scheftner wrote Tuesday:

“Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.

“Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval.”

The Broncos have not commented on the trade -- but tweeted a video of Tom Hanks’ “Castaway” character with his “friend,” Wilson.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD asks for help investigating incident at Monument Ridge Town Homes
Police ask for help investigating incident at Monument Ridge Town Homes
Dep. James Miller, Garfield County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s Deputy speaks out about social media posts
Garfield County Sheriff's Office - Colorado
Garfield County Sheriff’s Office response to social media activity surrounding Parachute tragedy
The omicron strain of COVID-19 is still the dominant variant in Mesa County.
COVID-19 cases declining in Mesa County

Latest News

The Eagles won their district championship on Saturday, with their sights now state on a state...
Athletes of the Week: Caprock Academy Basketball
CMU is 2 wins away from another RMAC championship!
CMU sweeps the RMAC Quarterfinals
Montrose is Sweet 16 bound. They'll play Discovery Canyon on Wednesday night.
No shot clock? No problem. Montrose is off to the Sweet 16!
Dawson Collins, Ryan Wheeler, Donnie Negus, Collin Metzgar, and Seth Latham are all heading to...
BREAKING: Five CMU wrestlers qualify for nationals