Reports: Russell Wilson coming to the Broncos
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:42 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Russell Wilson is Broncos-bound, according to ESPN.
ESPN is reporting the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to a blockbuster deal involving Wilson.
In a tweet, Adam Scheftner wrote Tuesday:
“Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.
“Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval.”
The Broncos have not commented on the trade -- but tweeted a video of Tom Hanks’ “Castaway” character with his “friend,” Wilson.
