Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach

FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a truth and justice rally on Dec. 1, 2021, outside the old Mesa County Courthouse in Grand Junction, Colo. A grand jury in Colorado has indicted Peters, a county election clerk who has sowed doubt about the 2020 presidential election, alleging she was part of a 'deceptive scheme' to breach voting system technology that is used across the country.(McKenzie Lange /The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel via AP)
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and JAMES ANDERSON
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:12 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — A grand jury in Colorado has indicted a county election clerk who sowed doubt about the 2020 presidential election, alleging she was part of a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology that is used across the country.

Tina Peters, a Republican elected in 2018 to oversee elections in Mesa County, was charged with 10 counts, including attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation and first-degree official misconduct. Also facing charges in the case is Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley.

Over the past year, Peters has appeared onstage with supporters of former President Donald Trump who made false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Peters recently announced plans to launch a campaign for Colorado secretary of state on the podcast of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

The indictment made public Wednesday alleged that Peters and Knisley “devised and executed a deceptive scheme” and set in motion the eventual distribution of confidential information to unauthorized people.

An email seeking comment from Peters’ representatives was not immediately returned. Authorities said an arrest warrant had been issued.

___

Cassidy reported from Atlanta.

___

This version corrects that Peters was indicted on 10 counts, not 13.

