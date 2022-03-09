Advertisement

‘Black Panther’ director placed in handcuffs after being falsely accused of robbing Atlanta bank

FILE - Ryan Coogler attends the 10th Annual AAFCA Awards on Feb. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles.
FILE - Ryan Coogler attends the 10th Annual AAFCA Awards on Feb. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles.(Phil McCarten | Phil Mccarten/Invision/AP)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - A trip to the bank ended in handcuffs for “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler in what police are now calling a “mistaken arrest.”

According to an incident report WGCL obtained from the Atlanta Police Department, Coogler entered a Bank of America and attempted to withdraw $12,000.

He wrote the request on a piece of paper and handed it to the bank teller. The note read, “I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money counter somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet.”

The bank teller apparently told police that Coogler did have his government ID and Bank of America card visible, but when she went to check his account, she saw an alert notification and quickly told her manager that the director was attempting to rob the bank.

The branch contacted the police, and officers responded to the scene.

Police say they initially confronted Coogler’s driver and another passenger, and one of them told officers that he was a movie producer and stopped at the bank to handle a financial transaction. Officers asked them to describe Coogler and concluded that he matched the description of the suspected bank robber they were told about by dispatch.

They were detained and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle as officers proceeded to enter the bank and place Coogler in handcuffs.

In the report, Atlanta police indicated detaining Coogler was a mistake and the fault of Bank of America, noting that “Mr. Coogler was never in the wrong and was immediately taken out of handcuffs.”

“We deeply regret that this incident occurred,” Bank of America said in a statement. “It never should have happened, and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler.”

TMZ obtained a statement from Coogler, stating the bank worked with him and addressed the situation to his satisfaction.

