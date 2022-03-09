Advertisement

Arrest made after Black history mural on university campus vandalized with racist graffiti

By KMOV staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A man has been arrested months after a mural on a university campus that honors prominent figures from Black history was vandalized with racist graffiti.

On Dec. 18, Washington University officers in St. Louis were notified the mural had been defaced. The mural depicts famous African Americans, including John Lewis and Chadwick Boseman. The school said someone painted over the faces and added the name and symbols of a white supremacist group.

Surveillance video helped officers identify a vehicle that was seen at the time of the vandalism. The license plate on the car matched 24-year-old Mitchell Wagner, who was later arrested and charged with first-degree property damage, according to the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office. The surveillance video also allegedly showed three other individuals vandalizing the mural.

De’Joneiro Jones, one of the artists who helped paint the mural, said he immediately went to see the mural after he got an email about the vandalism. The estimated cost to restore the mural is over $10,000.

“I don’t understand how people can destroy something that people put work into just because you don’t agree with something,” he said after seeing the vandalism firsthand. Jones told KMOV the hateful action will not shy him away from painting the underpass again.

In a statement, the university said it is investigating and worked to remove the white supremacist name and symbols from the mural. It said students moved quickly to cover the symbols.

“Let us say again, so there is absolutely no room for doubt: Washington University stands unequivocally against hate, bigotry, racism, xenophobia and discrimination in any form,” the statement said. “There is no place on our campus for these behaviors and this type of harmful action will not be tolerated or ignored.”

