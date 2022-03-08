Advertisement

Where to find mobile vaccine clinics in Grand Junction

The clinics are organized by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:22 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There are a number of mobile vaccine clinics coming to Grand Junction. The addresses of each location are linked below:

