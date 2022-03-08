Sex education programs at CMU inspired by a book

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The sex education programs at Colorado Mesa University have recently shifted to be inspired by a new book.

The book is called ‘American Hookup’ and it’s by author Lisa Wade. The book focuses on transforming the cultures and pressures involved in classroom learning, around campus, and in student activities in relation to sex education. The sex education professors at CMU are hoping this will help students not feel alone and know that the culture they want on campus is normal. The thought behind this was to empower students to make choices by educating them to better understand consent.

”The overall change in education is so critical because it helps the sexual assault prevention,” said CMU Director of student life Shanae Mundee. “The thought is to go back to the beginning and help incorporate these healthy relationships.”

