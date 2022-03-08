Advertisement

Reports: Russell Wilson coming to the Broncos

Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Russell Wilson is Broncos-bound, according to ESPN.

ESPN is reporting the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to a blockbuster deal involving Wilson.

In a tweet, Adam Scheftner wrote Tuesday:

“Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.

“Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval.”

The Broncos have not commented on the trade -- but tweeted a video of Tom Hanks’ “Castaway” character with his “friend,” Wilson.

We are writing this story now; keep refreshing this page.

