Reports: Russell Wilson coming to the Broncos

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Russell Wilson is Broncos-bound, according to ESPN.

ESPN is reporting the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to a blockbuster deal involving Wilson.

In a tweet, Adam Scheftner wrote Tuesday:

“Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.

“Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval.”

The Broncos have not commented on the trade -- but tweeted a video of Tom Hanks’ “Castaway” character with his “friend,” Wilson.

We are writing this story now; keep refreshing this page.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.