New statewide early childhood mental health support line launches in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Human Services recently launched a new mental health support line. This new service will cater to children ages six and under to connect parents and caregivers to mental health resources. This new support line is free and connects parents and caregivers to either advice or to mental health resources in their area.

All the consultants on the line are experts in mental health in that age group as well as early childhood development and social and emotional development. They are there to listen to concerns and proceed as appropriate.

Lisa Schlueter says there ARE NOT many resources that are easily available In the early years.

“This is before any diagnoses,” said PDG early childhood mental health strategy lead Lisa Schlueter. “Typical development and any concerns an adult may have that they can explore. They might be connected to additional resources in their community, consultation resources, or actually get strategies in the moment on the phone with that consultant.”

Schlueter goes on to say there are not many resources that are easily available in the early years.

Kyra Logsdon, Owner of ‘Creative Directions Counseling,’ emphasizes the importance of this resource. Especially now as kids under six have had an unusual last two years with the pandemic impacting their social and emotional growth.

“Having a support line with somebody who is trained and knowledgeable of these different resources is huge,” said Logsdon. “Especially the fact that it is statewide and able to reach rural communities too. I think that’s one of the positive things from the pandemic is giving access to those who may not have had access before.”

Logsdon is also a licensed social worker and registered play therapist who actively works with this age group. She says not a lot of therapists accept clients under the age of ten so this resource will be very beneficial.

“If you have a kiddo who’s under the age of six and they have behaviors that are showing up in the classroom, at the daycare, or in your own home that you’re unsure how to handle, I think reaching out to this support line will absolutely provide some validating information,” said Mind Springs Director of Operations Kathy Capps. “It will help you feel like this is what I’m suppose to be doing, or this is a new strategy they might employ.”

Capps gives an example in a daycare center.

“For example, you have a child who has biting behavior and they’re biting other children,” said Capps. “What are some strategies that would help you to manage that behavior and understand if this is a disruption that can be curbed with a couple strategies, or if we need to pull in mental health resources.”

This new support line is not just for parents to reach out for personal use. It’s also open for teachers and daycares to seek help working through and understanding behavior. Common reasons to call the support line include parenting stress, changes in child behavior, supporting big emotions, building relationships and more.

The statewide support line is 833-326-4411. The line is free to use, confidential, and available Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Parents, caregivers and early childhood professionals can learn more about the support line at: MentalHealthStartsEarly.com.

Now, if you or someone you know is in crisis, you can call the crisis line at any hour 844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255.

