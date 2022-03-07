Mesa County Commissioners working to bring broadband to Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Mesa County Commissioners are wanting to bring broadband internet to Mesa County, but the first step is to form a broadband coalition.

Commissioner Cody Davis says the overall goal is to bring broadband to every corner of Mesa County and include every city, town and municipality and to do so, the commissioners want to form a broadband coalition that they say would give everyone in the county a say in going forward with the plan. The hope is the coalition will avoid any duplicated services or efforts while having everyone on the same page and bring good quality internet to the county.

“I think the gold standard is to have a gigabyte level of download service to everybody,” said Davis. “So that’s a big goal, it may take us a decade or two but that’s our goal. That way everybody is served broadband. Because you can work, you can educate you can recreate you can do lots of things via the internet these days. ”

The county is currently working on a request for proposal to have a firm come in and look at the county’s current situation, to determine where improvements would need to be made to bring broadband in. The goal is to have that proposal completed by late spring.

