Garfield County Sheriff’s Office response to social media activity surrounding Parachute tragedy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Garfield County Sheriff’s Office published a Facebook post Sunday morning regarding the social media activity of the community toward the tragedy of the 11-year-old female, Annaliese Backner, who passed away while trying to catch the school bus earlier this week.

In the post, Deputy James Miller addresses how the actions of some community members made the situation worse for all those involved.

Deputy Miller says the department’s priority is to protect the family after a tragedy, but it’s made difficult when bystanders snap a photo and post it on social media platforms.

“When you drive by and take a quick picture of the accident and post it on social media. There is a very high possibility that this causes the family to have to find out about this horrible tragedy through just their phone and possibly while they are all alone, “states the Facebook post.

The post goes on to state other potential consequences for posting photos of tragedies, including misinformation and panic.

In fact, Deputy Miller mentions the panic that was caused due to the social media posts and rumors brought many parents to the scene of the tragedy believing the victim was their child.

“But because of vague posts and rumors, they were convinced that the victim was their child and got into their cars again in a distraught state of mind and drove to the scene. Again, putting more people’s lives in danger because now we have numerous cars driven but distraught people driving through our town,” expresses the post.

The deputy reminds the public to let the professionals handle the situation. They will contact the family “in a professional and dignified way” and release a statement to the community informing them of the situation.

The full Facebook post is available here facebook.com.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.