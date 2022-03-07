Advertisement

3-year-old reunited with stuffed animal he lost on a plane in December

Archie, 3, was reunited with the stuffed animal he lost on an airplane months ago.
Archie, 3, was reunited with the stuffed animal he lost on an airplane months ago.(KCNC via CNN Newsource)
By KCNC staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KCNC) - A Colorado boy has been reunited with his stuffed animal that was lost during a trip across the country.

The Carrie family was taking a trip to Wisconsin around Christmas when they misplaced the stuffed puppy.

Three-year-old Archie had just been gifted the stuffed animal named “Puppy Elf” for Christmas, and he brought it along on the trip. But Puppy Elf got lost somewhere in the airport after they landed in Milwaukee.

The Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee shared a photo of Puppy Elf on their Facebook page, and Archie’s dad saw the post.

Archie and Puppy Elf are now home together and making up for lost time.

Archie and his mom are grateful for the Denver and Milwaukee airports for coordinating to get Puppy Elf back home. Archie even got a new stuffed airplane to add to his collection.

Copyright 2022 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garfield County Sheriff's Office - Colorado
Garfield County Sheriff’s Office response to social media activity surrounding Parachute tragedy
GJPD asks for help investigating incident at Monument Ridge Town Homes
Police ask for help investigating incident at Monument Ridge Town Homes
Palisade Dino Mart
Palisade gas station: Feeling impact of road construction
Police lights
GJPD officers respond to robbery at gas station
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11-year-old female who died after falling under the wheels of a...
IDENTITY RELEASED: 11-year-old girl who was pronounced dead after falling under moving school bus

Latest News

A dad throws a child out of a second floor window to officers and firefighters, then jumps to...
Officers rescue baby from burning building in New Jersey
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics
This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion...
Judge denies bail to UFC champion charged in shooting
FILE - Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., speaks during a news conference about the "Emmett Till...
Congress passes Emmett Till bill to make lynching hate crime
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrive...
Ukraine aid growing as lawmakers shape big budget bill