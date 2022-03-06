Advertisement

Kids receiving gift of mobility through electric cars

By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:50 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Several kids with special needs from across the Grand Valley got a new set of wheels to help give them the gift of mobility.

The Family Health West Foundation provided the child sized electric cars, with students from Colorado Mesa University modifying each of the cars with custom modifications for each individual kid’s needs.

“Its the most rewarding thing,” said Marisa Motz, a physical therapist with Family Health West. “…to see kids figure it out so quickly and figure out that they can make something go and they have this immediate mobility that they didn’t have before.”

The families who receive the cars for their children don’t pay a dime for their car, thanks to the Family Health West Foundation, through donations from the Junior Service League, Numotion and Walmart.

Parents and kids alike were excited and thankful to be getting a new set of wheels for a special child in their family.

“It can be challenging as a parent of a child with special needs,” said Ryan Bagley. “Because a lot of the devices that are available on the market, products, toys just don’t work for kids that have some of these disabilities.”

Bagley said his daughter Lily had some strokes while in utero, which lead her to have other brain and mobility related issues.

“As of right now, her brothers are excited as anything because they’ll be able to help driver her car around,” said Bagley.

While FHW acquired the cars for the project, the students at CMU did all of the grunt work getting the cars ready for each child. Work on the cars began at the beginning of February, making each of the cars a custom fit for each child’s needs. It was a lot of work, but the students say it was all worth it.

“This organization is doing so much for these kids in our community,” said Niah Gass, a junior at CMU. “They could see these kids out at the park. They could see them living the life that they wouldn’t have because of what Go Baby Go does here.”

This is the seventh year Go Baby Go has helped kids get these cars and the folks at FHW say the cars can help the children break through walls.

“These kids are able to get out and play just like every other kid,” said Motz. “We really want, is these kids get in these cars and they become more approachable and more relatable to other kids so it breaks down barriers and play.”

