Grand Junction Rotary Club holds annual Snowball Sweepstakes

MESA, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday at the Powderhorn Mountain Resort, the Grand Junction Rotary Club #1167 held its annual Snowball Sweepstakes. According to organizers, the event benefits over 30 local charities and raises thousands of dollars.

During the sweepstakes, giant rubber balls lined the ski run called the Wonder Bump. The balls fell down into chutes that capture winning sweepstakes numbers.

Grand Junction-area charities were able to see tickets to the event for five dollars. Those charities received four dollars from each ticket sale.

The grand prize totaled $5,000, with the second place prize equaling $3,000, the third prize $2,000, and the fourth prize $1,000.

According to a release about the event, “In the past several years, Rotary Snowball Sweepstakes has enabled local non-profit and community groups from every aspect of the Grand Junction community to raise over $100,000 that have been collectively distributed, right here in the Grand Valley. Some of the groups that benefitted in years past include many local high school and CMU sports teams, Young Life, COPMOBA, Junior Service League, Absolute Dance, and St. Mary’s NICU.”

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.