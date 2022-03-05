Appleton Elementary hosts art night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Students from Appleton Elementary and their families attended an art night at their school Friday evening.

The hands on crafts were spread out all over the school. In classrooms, the gym and even the hallways.

Kids could paint rocks, sculpt clay models, build wooden puzzles and get decked out in glow sticks for a dance party in the gym.

An artist from Colorado Springs was invited to teach a class on comic book coloring and shading.

”Shadows, like how the light falls and stuff like that, then we may do some drawing,” said Illustrator Jason Meents. “Kinda like the basics, the form. Posing or expressions, I love doing expressions with the faces and stuff, its always fun.”

There was also a silent auction going on to raise money for the artist in residence at the school.

