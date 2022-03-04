Advertisement

VA hospital ER to close during some shifts

The entrance to the VA Western Colorado Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colo.
The entrance to the VA Western Colorado Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colo.
By (Cristian Sida) and (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:03 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - PLEASE NOTE: THIS ARTICLE HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH CONTACT INFORMATION FOR VETERANS.

The Veteran Affairs Western Colorado Health Care System sent out a press release stating the VA’s emergency room will be temporarily closed due to a shortage of laboratory staff.

The updated ER closure times will begin on Thursday, March 3, 2022 during the 3rd shift.

Closure times include:

  • Monday - Friday from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
  • Saturday - Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.

This closure will continue until further notice.

Veterans should contact:

While the VA ER will be closed during these hours, veterans have the option to go to any private ER. If they choose to do so, they can call (844) 724-7842 or email VHAEmergencyNotifiction@va.gov within 72 hours of their visit to let the VA know.

Appleton Elementary hosts art night
Cybersecurity tips in relation to potential Russian attacks
