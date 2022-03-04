Solar-Powered Car Race at West Middle School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - West Middle School hosted a solar-powered car race Thursday showcasing teamwork in ‘Math, Engineering and Science Achievement.’ Also known as MESA.

The ‘Career and Technical Student Organization’ competition featured teams of middle school students from all over the valley. The MESA club has been meeting for four weeks to work on building and designing these cars. The students say they really enjoyed learning about solar energy. We asked some students how this competition and experience will help them in their future careers.

“This basic engineering will help me with tech and constructing that I will be doing later on,” said Redlands Middle School 6th grader Jackson Ovechka.

“I love solar energy so much and I like how its used to make cars because I really want to build solar powered cars when I grow up,” said Redlands Middle School 6th grader Cameron Ovechka.

Cameron went on to say he also wants to build solar powered rockets to go further in space using power from the sun’s energy.

