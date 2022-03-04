Advertisement

Solar powered car race at West Middle School

The students say they really enjoyed learning about solar energy.
Solar-Powered Car Race at West Middle School
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:16 AM MST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:31 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - West Middle School hosted a solar-powered car race Thursday showcasing teamwork in ‘Math, Engineering and Science Achievement.’ Also known as MESA.

The ‘Career and Technical Student Organization’ competition featured teams of middle school students from all over the valley. The MESA club has been meeting for four weeks to work on building and designing these cars. The students say they really enjoyed learning about solar energy. We asked some students how this competition and experience will help them in their future careers.

“This basic engineering will help me with tech and constructing that I will be doing later on,” said Redlands Middle School 6th grader Jackson Ovechka.

“I love solar energy so much and I like how its used to make cars because I really want to build solar powered cars when I grow up,” said Redlands Middle School 6th grader Cameron Ovechka.

Cameron went on to say he also wants to build solar powered rockets to go further in space using power from the sun’s energy.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11-year-old female who died after falling under the wheels of a...
IDENTITY RELEASED: 11-year-old girl who was pronounced dead after falling under moving school bus
Police lights
GJPD officers respond to robbery at gas station
Rollover accident on Hwy 50
Single-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 50
Tina Manchee owner of Two Rivers Tavern making a drink
Bars react to extended hours permit in Colorado state legislature
Parachute neighborhood
Neighborhood grieving after little girl is killed in bus accident

Latest News

Appleton Art Night
Appleton Elementary hosts art night
Appleton Elementary hosts art night
Appleton Elementary hosts art night
Cybersecurity team at CMU
Cybersecurity tips in relation to potential Russian attacks
Cybersecurity tips in relation to potential Russian attacks
Cybersecurity tips in relation to potential Russian attacks
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, alongside the Grand Valley, came together to express their...
Local church holds candlelight vigil for Ukraine