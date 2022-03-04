Single-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 50

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning rollover accident.

Our photographer was at the scene of westbound Highway 50 near mile marker 44. This was a single car rollover crash. The driver of the car was ejected from the vehicle and was reportedly taken to the hospital.

There’s no word yet on what caused the accident or the state of the driver’s injuries. Colorado state patrol is investigating.

This article will be updated once more information is available.

