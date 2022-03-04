Neighborhood grieving after little girl is killed in bus accident

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A neighborhood in Parachute is in shock today after a little girl was tragically killed when she was hit by a school bus.

The Parachute Police Department says the 11-year-old girl was running to catch her bus when she tripped and fell beneath the bus’ wheels and was hit. The Parachute Police and the Grand Valley Fire were immediately called to the scene, but unfortunately, the little girl was pronounced dead on the scene. Since word got out about the accident, the community has been in shock.

“We’re just in disbelief,” says Wendy Thibauld. “It’s a small community.”

Thibauld lives just down the road from where the accident happened. She says she heard the commotion when she let her dogs out in the morning.

“I opened the front door, and there’s a sheriff’s deputy, fire truck, sheriff’s deputy lights up the street. A sheriff came in, and I asked him, and he goes ‘bad accident involving the school bus’ I asked ‘is everybody okay?’ and he was like ‘nope.’”

Thibauld says she worked as an EMT in the Los Angeles area for four years and knows first hand what accident scenes entail, and she’s been thinking about the accident and how the community will be affected.

“Between the little girl’s family and everyone involved, the kids are what I’m worried about right now. They saw all of it. They heard it. They would have had to been on that bus for a while before they were allowed to get off. "

The Parachute Police Chief, Samuel Stewart, says the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released once the coroner report is complete and the family is notified.

Though Thibauld says the community will heal together in time, the neighborhood for her may never be the same.

“I take walks up there. I mean, I take my granddaughter up there on walks, and I don’t know if I can go up there. I seriously don’t. Because I know what happened right there. "

The school district also released a statement and says they will be providing ongoing support for students, staff, and the community, and they will have an abundance of mental health and grief counseling for staff and students tomorrow.

