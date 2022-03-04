Montrose County secures financing for airport expansion

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose Board of County Commissioners has awarded the Montrose Regional Airport terminal construction financing to Bank of the San Juans.

According to the press release, eight proposals were submitted, but the Bank of San Juans provides the best value proposal reviewed by the bond counsel and Montrose County staff.

“A fixed, tax-exempt rate of 2.03% is in the process of being secured for $10 million of debt issuance over a term of 10 years,” stated in the press release.

Montrose County states the closing date for the financing is on April 20.

The regional airport is under construction ,and it is anticipated the north addition and second story will be completed by the winter of 2022. The south addition will be finished by the fall of 2023.

The funding was allocated by the board of commissioners in the 2021 and 2022 budgets, grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration of $12.2 million, and the remaining funds will be borrowed.

