Advertisement

GJPD officers respond to robbery at gas station

Police lights
Police lights(WSMV)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:47 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Friday morning, shortly before 2 a.m., the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a robbery report at the C and F gas station located at Patterson and 25 Rd.

According to the GJPD, a reporting party stated the suspect was armed.

This is the only information that has been released at the moment. We will update the story once we receive more details.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11-year-old female who died after falling under the wheels of a...
IDENTITY RELEASED: 11-year-old girl who was pronounced dead after falling under moving school bus
Rollover accident on Hwy 50
Single-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 50
Colorado Governor Jared Polis
Gov. Polis statement on President Biden’s nominee to U.S. Supreme Court
Tina Manchee owner of Two Rivers Tavern making a drink
Bars react to extended hours permit in Colorado state legislature