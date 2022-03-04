Advertisement

The City of Montrose adds ‘rights to farm’ resolution in support of producers

(KKCO)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:28 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose Board of County Commissioners officially added a “right to farm” resolution in Montrose County.

According to the press release, a “right to farm” has always been existent in Montrose County. Still, this resolution intends to show full support for agriculture producers of the county.

Montrose County stated the “rights to farm” resolution reminds the residents that the county is an agricultural county, which comes with certain smells, activities, noises, etc.

For the full resolution, visit montrosecounty.granicus.com.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11-year-old female who died after falling under the wheels of a...
IDENTITY RELEASED: 11-year-old girl who was pronounced dead after falling under moving school bus
Police lights
GJPD officers respond to robbery at gas station
Rollover accident on Hwy 50
Single-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 50
Tina Manchee owner of Two Rivers Tavern making a drink
Bars react to extended hours permit in Colorado state legislature
Parachute neighborhood
Neighborhood grieving after little girl is killed in bus accident

Latest News

Appleton Art Night
Appleton Elementary hosts art night
Appleton Elementary hosts art night
Appleton Elementary hosts art night
Cybersecurity team at CMU
Cybersecurity tips in relation to potential Russian attacks
Cybersecurity tips in relation to potential Russian attacks
Cybersecurity tips in relation to potential Russian attacks
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, alongside the Grand Valley, came together to express their...
Local church holds candlelight vigil for Ukraine